Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

Dacia announces prices for new generation of Logan and Sandero

05 November 2020
Romanian car manufacturer Dacia announced on November 4 the prices for the third generation of its Logan, Sandero, and Sandero Stepway models.

The first deliveries on the Romanian market should take place in December.

In the coming weeks, the new Logan, Sandero, and Sandero Stepway models will be available for order in the Dacia network of authorized agents throughout the country.

"Only one month after the official presentation of the third generation of the Logan, Sandero and Sandero Stepway models, Dacia announces the prices on the Romanian market for the new vehicles," the company said.

The prices start from EUR 8,400 for the new Logan, EUR 8,600 for the new Sandero, and EUR 12,050 for the new Sandero Stepway.

The Sandero Stepway model, perhaps the most popular of the three, is offered in two equipment versions (Essential and Comfort), with 90 hp TCe and 100 hp ECO-G engines.

Prices range from EUR 12,050 (VAT included) for the Essential version with the 90 hp TCe engine and EUR 14,050 (VAT included) for the Comfort version with the 90 hp TCe engine. All models have a three-year or 100,000 km warranty.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

