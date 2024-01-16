Dacia registers over 46,000 vehicles sold in Romania in 2023 and dominates market segments

Dacia sold 46,124 vehicles on the Romanian market in 2023, an increase of 14.8% compared to the 40,179 units sold in the previous year. The manufacturer maintains its position as the undisputed leader in the Romanian market, with a 28.6% share of total new vehicle registrations.

Aside from the number of cars sold, for the first time ever, in 2023, the top five best-selling models in Romania were entirely from the Dacia range. Each Dacia model was also the leader in its market segment. The sales ranking by models is led by Logan, with 14,269 units, up 25% compared to the 11,401 vehicles registered in 2022.

In its last full year of sales before the production of a new generation, the Duster achieved a very good performance on the Romanian market, occupying the second place in the sales ranking, with 10,908 units, over the previous year's result (10,161 vehicles). The "Extreme" version, which benefits from the highest level of equipment in the range and specific outdoor design elements, represents 34% of Duster sales. Moreover, two-thirds of Duster customers opted for the all-wheel-drive version in 2023.

In third place is the Sandero model, with 9,896 units (+16.9% compared to the 8,492 vehicles sold in the previous year). The majority of sales (92%) were represented by the Stepway version. With 6,875 units sold, Spring continued to be the most popular electric model on the Romanian market in 2023, with a market share of over 43% in the 100% electric vehicle segment. Launched at the beginning of last year, the Spring 65 version, which benefits from a new, more powerful engine, represented 49% of the model's sales.

Ranked fifth in the list of best-selling models in Romania, with 4,175 units registered in 2023, Jogger has established itself as the most popular family vehicle with up to 7 seats on the local market. The Hybrid 140 version, the first full-hybrid vehicle produced in Romania, accounted for 17% of total sales.

Revealed to the press at the end of last year, the third generation of the Duster model will be available for order by customers in Romania in the first days of March, with the first deliveries expected before mid-year.

The Spring model will undergo a significant evolution this year, which will consolidate its attractiveness in the segment of affordable electric vehicles.

Last but not least, 2024 will be the year in which the process of modernizing the Dacia commercial network in Romania will be completed, by adopting the brand's new visual identity both outside and inside all showrooms.

