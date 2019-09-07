2019 to be a very good year for Dacia car plant in Romania

Romanian carmaker Dacia’s plant in Mioveni, close to the city of Pitesti, increased production by 9% year-on-year in the first half of 2019, to a total of 191,776 cars, according to data from the Association of Car Manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM).

If Dacia maintains a similar pace in the second half, the plant could pass in 2019 the threshold of 350,000 assembled cars and would practically exceed the installed capacity, according to business daily Ziarul Financiar. This means that 2019 would be a very good year for the Dacia plant, with the total production this year reaching a value of some EUR 5.3 billion, according to ZF calculations.

Most of the cars produced at the Mioveni plant in the first six months were Duster SUVs (76%), representing a total of some 146,000 such cars.

Company CEO Christophe Dridi said in June that the plant’s capacity would increase to 400,000 units per year (from 350,000 at this moment) starting September, after a EUR 100 million investment.

[email protected]