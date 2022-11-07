DAAS Romania chooses ELI Parks for a new 9,000 sqm built-to-suit warehouse in Ploiești

News from Companies

DAAS Romania, a leading provider of refrigeration equipment for commercial use, part of the EPTA group, begins a partnership with local group ELI Parks for the development of a new logistic and administrative center in Ploiești.

The build-to-suit project is a customized one for the operational needs of the client and it will be developed on a total of 9,000 sqm, including an office area of 900 sqm that will serve all the company`s administrative departments. The project will be delivered in the second trimester of 2023.

The new warehouse is the first phase of the ELI Park Ploiesti project, located near the west ring road. Besides the first phase, the entire logistic park in Ploiesti will accommodate another 56,000 sqm of class A logistic and production spaces. The entire project is designed to reach 65,000 sqm lettable area.

“The decision to develop a new logistic and industrial project in Ploiesti fits the expansion strategy of ELI Parks that includes the delivery of 200,000 sqm by the end of 2024 in Bucharest and other key cities in Romania. This area will be added to the existing portfolio of 50,000 sqm in Bucharest,” says Andrei Jerca, the Managing Director of ELI Parks.

DAAS is part of EPTA group, a multinational company specializing in commercial refrigeration and a key partner for designing, producing, and selling complete refrigeration systems and services. DAAS has a history of 29 years in the Romanian market, and it was involved in providing and installing equipment for 1,200 stores of the biggest retailers.

“For us, it is highly important that our business partners should be performers and set a long-term business relationship. We have chosen ELI Parks to develop our new logistic center, a choice based on an excellent location and a high-quality building where we will run our activity,” says Daniel Mocanu, General Director of DAAS.

About Element Industrial

The company is one of the most dynamic players in the Romanian logistics sector, developing a series of projects under the ELI Parks brand. At the same time, the developer offers an integrated package of built-to-suit services for production and storage facilities, starting from identifying land suitable for such developments, authorization, design, and delivery according to the specific requirements for each project. Element Industrial is a joint venture between Element Group, founded by Ionuț Dumitrescu, and D Craig Real Estate, the real estate division of the investment fund D Craig Holding, controlled by Sacha Dragic. The CEO of D Craig Real Estate is Anca Damour.

This is a press release.