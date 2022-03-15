Poll confirms radical party AUR is losing support among voters

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) would get 36% of the vote in parliamentary elections, followed by the Liberal Party (PNL) with 20% of votes and radical party AUR (14%), according to a poll conducted by CURS in March.

The latest poll indicated the radical party AUR as much closer if not above the Liberal Party.

According to the latest CURS poll, the fourth party by voting intentions is the reformist party USR (8%), followed by ethnic Hungarians’ party UDMR (5%).

The next in line are the PMP party and the Socialist-Liberal Humanist Party - which failed to reach the 5% threshold for entering the Parliament.

(Photo: Iqoncept/ Dreamstime)

