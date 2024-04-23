CTP has 0.24 mln sqm of warehouses on the pipeline in Romania

CTP, the largest owner of warehouses in the country, plans to end the year with a portfolio of 3.1 million sqm after the takeover of part of Globalworth's portfolio and projects of about 240,000 to be developed. The company's portfolio was 2.6 million sqm before the EUR 170 million takeover.

"We are planning this year, in the pipeline, the construction of 240,000 square meters of warehouses, we have another transaction in progress, but until it is completed I cannot give details," said Andrei Bențea, Senior Business Developer, CTP Romania, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

He said that the company develops intensively in the Bucharest area, where 5 warehouses are being developed in the western part of the city, which is traditionally an area of ​​logistics.

"In our park at km23 in Bolintin, we are building a hall of 200,000 square meters, of which almost half is already rented by a retailer. We are building the extension of 66,000 square meters - the park will reach a total of 900,000 sq m, being the largest in Central and Eastern Europe," the CTP official explained.

(Photo source: CTP)