Irish group buys concrete plant from Italian entrepreneurs in Romania

Irish cement producer CRH bought the Pomponio concrete plant in Alba from its Italian owners Luca Anversa (90% of shares) and Alberto Tarana (10%), according to sources familiar with the deal quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Pomponio's concrete business reported RON 40 million (EUR 8.6 million) turnover in 2018. Among the projects to which Pomponio supplied products are the Albacher beer plant (owned by Romaqua group) and Star Transmission plant in Sebeş, a division of Daimler group.

Through this deal, CRH took over the assets of Pomponio in Alba Iulia as well as its six concrete stations located in Sibiu, Deva, and Turda.

CRH entered the Romanian market in 2015, when it took over the Lafarge cement plants in Romania, following the Holcim-Lafarge international merger. CRH currently owns two cement factories in Romania and a total of 40 industrial sites, with 900 employees.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)