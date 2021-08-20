Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
COVID-19: Turkey, Greece remain on Romania's red travel list

20 August 2021
Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on August 19 the list of countries with epidemiological risk. The countries/areas are rated as green, yellow or red, according to their COVID-19 incidence rate.

The new red list includes a total of 45 states/regions. Turkey and Greece, two popular summer destinations for Romanians, are still rated as red countries.

Meanwhile, Maldive, Bahamas, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein are among the countries moved to the yellow list. At the same time, Indonesia and Columbia joined the green list.

The updated lists, which are valid starting August 22, at 00:00, are available here.

Travellers arriving from countries on the yellow list are exempt from the quarantine requirement if they are vaccinated or have a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours. If they come from the red zone, the test no longer exempts them from quarantine, but the vaccination does, according to Digi24.

Children are also exempt from quarantine under certain conditions depending on their age.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

COVID
1

