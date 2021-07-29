Profile picture for user sfodor
Covid-19: RO Govt announces event attendance rules for newly-introduced incidence threshold

29 July 2021
The Government announced several event attendance rules linked to a newly introduced threshold for the Covid-19 incidence rate. The threshold is of 2 per 1,000 inhabitants.

Announcing the measures, to be introduced starting August 1, prime minister Florin Cîţu said that “easing [of the restrictions] is a strong word, because these measures are not eased too much, many of them are maintained.”

In localities where the Covid-19 incidence rate is lower or equal to 2 per 1,000 inhabitants, open-air cultural and entertainment events with a public of at most 75,000 can be organized, according to the decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved by the Government on July 28. The participants need to be vaccinated, to test negative, or to have recovered from Covid-19.

In the case of a Covid-19 incidence rate lower or equal to 2, private events (weddings, baptisms, festive dinners, etc.) can take place outdoor with a maximum of 200 participants or with a maximum of 150 participants indoors. If the participants are vaccinated, test negative for Covid-19, or have recovered from the illness, the number of allowed attendees increases to 400 inside when the incidence rate is lower or equal to 2. An area of 2 sqm needs to be available for every participant.

Outdoor or indoor sports competitions can be held with the public filling up 75% of the venue’s capacity where the incidence rate is lower or equal to 2. The attendees need to be vaccinated, tested, or to have recovered from Covid-19, and a distance of at least one meter needs to be available between participants. 

Bars, clubs, and gambling halls can open at full capacity between 5:00 and 2:00 in localities with an incidence rate lower or equal to 2 if all participants are full vaccinated against Covid-19 at least ten days before attendance.

The decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations is available here.

(Photo: Akvaphoto/ Dreamstime)

