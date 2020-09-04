Ro Insider
Coronavirus cases jump to 5,202 in Romania
09 April 2020
A total of 5,202 Covid-19 cases were recorded in Romania by Thursday, April 9, at 13:00, the Strategic Communication Group at the Interior Affairs Ministry announced. In the last 24 hours, 441 new cases were recorded.

Suceava remains the county with most Covid-19 cases – 1,487. It is followed by Bucharest, with 659 cases. Three counties have over 200 Covid-19 cases: Timiş - 252, Hunedoara – 212, and Neamţ - 202. The numbers for each county are available here.

Out of the confirmed cases, 647 were declared cured and discharged from the hospital.

At the same time, 229 people died because of the infection by April 9. They had been admitted in hospitals in Dolj, Bucharest, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timiș, Cluj, Neamț, Hunedoara, Constanța, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomița, Bistrița-Năsăud, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Vrancea, Galați, Caraș-Severin, Mureș, Giurgiu, Bihor, Argeș, Vaslui, Botoșani, Alba, Sălaj, Brașov and Mehedinți counties.

A total of 178 patients are currently admitted to intensive care.

Throughout Romania, 25,586 people have been placed in institutionalized quarantine, while 87,400 people are in isolation at home and monitored by doctors.

A total of 51,802 tests have been carried out nationwide so far.

At the same time, 679 Romanians living outside of the country have been diagnosed with the Covid-19 infection: 418 in Italy, 196 in Spain, 16 in France, 9 in Germany, 32 in UK, 2 in Namibia, 2 in US, and one in Ireland, Luxembourg, Belgium and Sweden. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, 38 Romanian citizens died outside of the country: 11 in Italy, 7 in France, 11 in UK, 6 in Spain, 2 in Germany, and 1 in Sweden. Romanian citizens confirmed with the Covid-19 infection in Tunisia and Indonesia have been declared cured.

(Photo: Ina Plavans/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

