Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count rises to two-month high

03 August 2021
Romania recorded 233 Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest number since June 1, when 241 cases were reported.

The number of daily cases has increased to more than 100 over the past week.

The new cases were reported out of 33,867 tests carried out during the same interval: 14,561 RT-PCR tests and 19,306 rapid tests.

The highest number of daily cases was reported in Bucharest (38), followed by Timiș county (21), Constanța (15), Cluj (13), and Iași (12). The highest Covid-19 incidence rate was recorded in Ilfov county (0.22), followed by Bucharest (0.15). The national average stands at 0.08.

On August 3, the total number of Covid-19 cases reached 1,083,711, with 1,047,915 patients recovered.

The authorities reported six deaths of patients infected with Covid-19 for the past 24 hours, bringing the toll since the start of the pandemic to 34,297. One of the reported deaths occurred in October 2020. Of those who passed away, one was from the 20-29 age group, two from the 60-69 age group, one from the 70-79 group, and two were older than 80. All of the patients had previous medical conditions.

A total of 441 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 60 of them to intensive care units.

Head of Romania's Covid vaccination campaign sees 1,500 daily cases by mid-Sept 

(Photo: Vit Kovalcik/ Dreamstime)

