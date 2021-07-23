Head of Romania's Covid vaccination campaign sees 1,500 daily cases by mid-Sept

The number of Covid infection cases has increased over the last two weeks, especially among young age groups, said Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign. Even if it is a slow growth rate, the number of daily cases could exceed 1,500 in mid-September unless more people are vaccinated, he warned, according to G4media.ro.

On July 22, 78 new cases were reported in Romania.

The low vaccination rate is visible these days, but so is the low number of cases - despite the growth rate mentioned by Gheorghita. One factor that might still prevent a rapid surge in the number of cases in the fall is that the distribution of Covid vaccination coincides with the areas where the highest mobility is found - namely, big cities. Meanwhile, the protection created by the low mobility in more remote areas of the country, with low mobility and high isolation, is at the same time highly risky because here is where massive transmission might take place amid weak immunization rates.

"In the last two weeks, there has been a slight increase in the average number of cases per week. Basically, if we look at the last two weeks, by age groups, we find that for the age group under 40, there is a significant increase, of about 120%, in the number of cases. There is definitely an upward trend at the national level, even if in absolute terms it is a small number of cases," Gheorghita said.

Asked how many daily cases we could reach in mid-September, Gheorghita replied: "It is estimated that there are over 1,500 cases reported every day, but this depends very much on the number of people who will be immunized by that time. And here, when we talk about immunization, we mean vaccination."

