Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 12:05
Business
Large hotel operator in Romania prepares to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown: Clients will have the option to clean their rooms
08 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hotels in Romania prepare to reopen after May 15 when the lockdown due to COVID-19 will end in the country. However, the hotel guests must expect a somewhat different experience than before the COVID-19 pandemic as the hotel operators have prepared strict security and social distancing measures.

Lithuanian group Apex Alliance, which owns and operates three hotels in Bucharest, announced it would reopen its hotels after thorough disinfection carried out by a certified company. The company has also announced enhanced safety measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections for its staff and guests.

Thus, guests will have the option to clean up their rooms by themselves, during their stay, to avoid contact with hotel staff. For this, they will be awarded points in their member accounts, which they will be able to use to get discounts within the hotel network.

Another safety measure is having a three-day interval between two guests who use the same room.

The company's hotels will also have a new breakfast and room service concept. They will pack the food in disposable packaging. Clients will have the option to order by phone or at the restaurant.

Restaurants will remain closed in Romania even after May 15, when the state of emergency ends, the authorities have announced. This will also apply to restaurants in hotels.

Other safety measures to be implemented by Apex Alliance in its hotels will include more frequent disinfection of the public spaces, encouraging the use of digital room keys, limiting the access to the fitness centers based on their surface, replacing cups and glasses in rooms with disposable ones, limiting the use of the elevator to one person or family, and the use of protective equipment by all hotel staff.

"The COVID-19 pandemic will change the tourism industry, more than any important event in recent history. We will see hotel upgrades and changes in procedures and concepts. The world is changing, and we have to adapt, offering our guests all the precautions they need at a fair price. We expect the industry to start growing in the summer. Still, overall, we estimate that the tourism sector will decline by 80% this year compared to 2019. This part of the economy employs over 230,000 people in Romania and needs strong support from the government during this period," said Gerhard Erasmus, CEO Apex Alliance Hotel Management.

The Lithuanian group operates three hotels in Bucharest - Hilton Garden Inn Old Town, Hilton Garden Inn Bucharest Airport, and Courtyard by Marriott Bucharest Floreasca - with a total of 678 rooms. The company is currently developing two more units in the Romanian capital: Autograph by Marriott and Moxy by Marriott, both located in the Old Town area, offering over 300 rooms in total.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Courtyard by Marriott Floreasca)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 12:05
Business
Large hotel operator in Romania prepares to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown: Clients will have the option to clean their rooms
08 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hotels in Romania prepare to reopen after May 15 when the lockdown due to COVID-19 will end in the country. However, the hotel guests must expect a somewhat different experience than before the COVID-19 pandemic as the hotel operators have prepared strict security and social distancing measures.

Lithuanian group Apex Alliance, which owns and operates three hotels in Bucharest, announced it would reopen its hotels after thorough disinfection carried out by a certified company. The company has also announced enhanced safety measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections for its staff and guests.

Thus, guests will have the option to clean up their rooms by themselves, during their stay, to avoid contact with hotel staff. For this, they will be awarded points in their member accounts, which they will be able to use to get discounts within the hotel network.

Another safety measure is having a three-day interval between two guests who use the same room.

The company's hotels will also have a new breakfast and room service concept. They will pack the food in disposable packaging. Clients will have the option to order by phone or at the restaurant.

Restaurants will remain closed in Romania even after May 15, when the state of emergency ends, the authorities have announced. This will also apply to restaurants in hotels.

Other safety measures to be implemented by Apex Alliance in its hotels will include more frequent disinfection of the public spaces, encouraging the use of digital room keys, limiting the access to the fitness centers based on their surface, replacing cups and glasses in rooms with disposable ones, limiting the use of the elevator to one person or family, and the use of protective equipment by all hotel staff.

"The COVID-19 pandemic will change the tourism industry, more than any important event in recent history. We will see hotel upgrades and changes in procedures and concepts. The world is changing, and we have to adapt, offering our guests all the precautions they need at a fair price. We expect the industry to start growing in the summer. Still, overall, we estimate that the tourism sector will decline by 80% this year compared to 2019. This part of the economy employs over 230,000 people in Romania and needs strong support from the government during this period," said Gerhard Erasmus, CEO Apex Alliance Hotel Management.

The Lithuanian group operates three hotels in Bucharest - Hilton Garden Inn Old Town, Hilton Garden Inn Bucharest Airport, and Courtyard by Marriott Bucharest Floreasca - with a total of 678 rooms. The company is currently developing two more units in the Romanian capital: Autograph by Marriott and Moxy by Marriott, both located in the Old Town area, offering over 300 rooms in total.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Courtyard by Marriott Floreasca)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

08 May 2020
Social
Ryanair resumes flights from Bucharest to London on May 15
08 May 2020
Business
Watch collection worth over EUR 2 mln on sale at online auction in Romania
08 May 2020
Business
Large hotel operator in Romania prepares to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown: Clients will have the option to clean their rooms
08 May 2020
Social
Bucharest City Hall wants to pay residents who volunteer to get tested for COVID-19
06 May 2020
Social
Record fines issued by Romanian authorities during COVID-19 state of emergency are unconstitutional
06 May 2020
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
05 May 2020
Business
Romania prepares to open hotels but not restaurants on May 15
06 May 2020
Business
Analysis: Romanian listed companies will pay EUR 1 bln dividends. Which bring the highest yields?