Court overturns Electoral Bureau’s decision, allows Romanian opposition alliance to participate in elections

The High Court of Cassation and Justice, ICCJ, recently accepted the appeal filed by the United Right Alliance (Alianta Dreapta Unita) against the decision of the Central Electoral Bureau, or BEC, to reject its establishment protocol. The decision is final.

The High Court (ICCJ) annulled the Central Electoral Bureau's recent decision that rejected the establishment protocol of the electoral alliance. The alliance made out of center-right parties USR, PMP, and The Right Force, can therefore participate in elections as a single entity.

Consequently, the United Right Alliance will be on the ballots on June 9, when the European Parliament and local elections take place.

“The ICCJ was right and found that the BEC's decision to reject the registration of the United Right Alliance's protocol is an abuse, a direct attack against democracy in Romania, an attempt to prevent the opposition from participating in the elections. No matter how desperate the Iohannis regime is, the laws are clear. The ICCJ decided correctly, just as it did in 2019 when Dragnea and PSD wanted to remove USR from the ballot. It didn't work then; it didn't work now. See you at the vote, on June 9,” said USR president Cătălin Drulă.

The court agreed with the claims of PMP, USR, and The Right Force regarding the alliance's establishment since the PMP Congress validated the documents related to the alliance's formation. It also noted, according to HotNews sources, that BEC’s decision would violate a series of fundamental rights, such as that of being elected and associating freely.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Călin)