Counterfeit watches worth EUR 7.8 million found in Romania’s Constanta Port

Romanian border police officers and customs inspectors found counterfeit goods worth around EUR 8.4 million in Constanta Port, in two containers from China. Among them, more than 5,000 watches with a total market value of EUR 7.8 million.

Police officers from the Coast Guard and customs inspectors checked the two containers on Thursday, July 21. That’s when they found 5,275 watches of different brands, 12,040 car accessories and 12,210 pieces of clothing, all believed to be counterfeit, copying “well-known brands,” the Romanian Border Police said.

The most valuable were the watches, which the authorities said were worth more than EUR 7.8 million.

“The goods, worth about EUR 8.4 million if sold as branded products, were seized for expert examination and continued research,” reads the Border Police’s statement.

(Photo source: Politiadefrontiera.ro)