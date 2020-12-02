How much does it cost to recruit an IT specialist in Romania?

Companies in Romania invest a minimum of RON 43,665 (EUR 9,150) in the process of recruiting and integrating a single IT professional, and estimates show that these costs will increase in the coming years, as the demand for IT professionals will continue to increase, according to the Software Development Academy (SDA), the largest IT programming school for adults in the Central and Eastern Europe.

SDA predicts that by the end of 2020, the deficit of programmers and software testers in Romania can reach between 40,000 and 50,000 professionals, intensifying the competition between companies and increasing the hiring cost, Wall-street.ro reported.

The process of recruiting a single employee for an IT department has significant costs, SDA shows, when it is analyzed in terms of time invested by the management and the human resources team.

The costs of recruiting new staff vary greatly from start-ups to corporations. For start-up companies, hiring is often managed by top management, which means that the actual cost of the recruitment process is even higher. Small business owners spend about 40% of their working time on tasks that do not generate income, such as employment.

“The recruitment costs of an IT developer in Romania were approximated by the SDA taking into account two key variables, the gross monthly average salary for a HR consultant of RON 5,418 (approximately RON 50 / working hour) and the gross monthly average salary for a IT specialist worth RON 10,840. The duration of the recruitment process, as well as the interest of the candidates in applying, depends largely on the attractiveness of the company. Therefore, the lack of a strong employer branding can significantly extend the recruitment process, making it even more expensive,” SDA explained in a press release.

Another important aspect of recruitment is the integration process, during which the employee acquires the specific skills necessary to carry out his activity within the organization.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)