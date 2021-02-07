Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 08:20
Business

Romanian special steel producer COS on the verge of bankruptcy

02 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Targoviste Special Steel Plant (COS) in Romania, the only producer of rebar in the country under insolvency procedures since 2013, will go bankrupt after the Damboviţa Court rejected the reorganization plan proposed by the creditor company Alphard Financial, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The ruling is not final. COS Targoviste is among the assets previously owned but abandoned by the Russian group Mechel.

The court rejected the exception of inadmissibility of the bankruptcy application, a request made by the electricity supplier, and ordered the commencement of the bankruptcy procedure, according to an announcement of the company published at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The next deadline to continue the procedure is October 19.

COS Târgovişte announced that it would appeal against the sentence, including for the suspension of the execution of the syndic judge's decision until the appeal is resolved.

In June, the Assembly of Creditors voted to complete the reorganization plan to urgently start the procedure for the auctioning of COS functional assets.

The proposal was made by Alphard Financial, which owns 51% of COS's claims.

According to the report of the plant, the total value of debts is RON 524 mln (over EUR 100 mln). The core assets of COS Targoviste were valued at RON 302 million, according to the company's documents.

The company with about 1000 employees last year recorded revenues from sales of RON 44 mln (EUR 9 mln), compared to RON 590 mln in 2019, and ended with RON 62 mln loss, from a net profit of RON 140 mln a year earlier.

For comparison, in 2011, COS Târgovişte had a turnover of RON 1.1 bln but still posted RON 155 mln losses, employing at that time about 2,450.

(Photo: Pixabay)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 11:41
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 08:20
Business

Romanian special steel producer COS on the verge of bankruptcy

02 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Targoviste Special Steel Plant (COS) in Romania, the only producer of rebar in the country under insolvency procedures since 2013, will go bankrupt after the Damboviţa Court rejected the reorganization plan proposed by the creditor company Alphard Financial, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The ruling is not final. COS Targoviste is among the assets previously owned but abandoned by the Russian group Mechel.

The court rejected the exception of inadmissibility of the bankruptcy application, a request made by the electricity supplier, and ordered the commencement of the bankruptcy procedure, according to an announcement of the company published at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The next deadline to continue the procedure is October 19.

COS Târgovişte announced that it would appeal against the sentence, including for the suspension of the execution of the syndic judge's decision until the appeal is resolved.

In June, the Assembly of Creditors voted to complete the reorganization plan to urgently start the procedure for the auctioning of COS functional assets.

The proposal was made by Alphard Financial, which owns 51% of COS's claims.

According to the report of the plant, the total value of debts is RON 524 mln (over EUR 100 mln). The core assets of COS Targoviste were valued at RON 302 million, according to the company's documents.

The company with about 1000 employees last year recorded revenues from sales of RON 44 mln (EUR 9 mln), compared to RON 590 mln in 2019, and ended with RON 62 mln loss, from a net profit of RON 140 mln a year earlier.

For comparison, in 2011, COS Târgovişte had a turnover of RON 1.1 bln but still posted RON 155 mln losses, employing at that time about 2,450.

(Photo: Pixabay)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 11:41
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars