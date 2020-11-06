Coronavirus: Where to get tested in Romania and how much it costs

Although the coronavirus peak has passed in Romania and life is slowly returning to normal, the virus is still out there. Thus, for those who want to know if they are infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) or if they already had the disease, there is the option to get tested in private or state-owned labs, for a fee.

Private healthcare operators in Romania, as well as several state hospitals, are offering the option to get tested for coronavirus. Plus, those who want to know if they already had the COVID-19 infection can make an antibody (serological) test. Both tests can be done upon request, for a fee, and we’ve listed below some of the private clinics and state hospitals offering these options.

Getting tested in private clinics

Regina Maria performs both RT-PCR tests (for active infections) and antibody tests (for the determination of IgG and IgM COVID-19 antibodies). Both types of tests are available to all patients who want to know if they are or had been infected with the new coronavirus. The results are ready in 72 hours. The RT-PCT test costs RON 340, while the antibody tests cost RON 280. Further details are available here.

MedLife, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, also announced on its Facebook page that it started performing tests for IgG antibodies on May 6. One such test costs RON 120. Plus, those who want to know if they have the infectious disease can also make RT-PCR tests (info here). Further information on both testing options can be obtained by calling the MedLife Call Center.

The Synevo clinics are yet another option for COVID-19 testing. A Real-Time PCR (RT-PCR) test costs RON 285 and can be done in 44 Synevo centers in 25 cities in the country. This test can also be purchased online, but only after a confirmed appointment in the call center. The results are ready in a maximum of 72 hours. More details are available here.

The Synevo clinics are also performing tests for the detection of IgG antibodies to COVID-19, for the price of RON 95. The results will be released within 48 hours for the samples collected in the centers located in and around Bucharest, while the results for the samples collected in the other Synevo centers require and extra 24 hours. Find out more here.

At Sanador, an RT-PCR test to detect a possible active infection with the new coronavirus costs RON 350, while a test to identify specific antibodies to the virus has a price of RON 120. Results are released in a day and are made available in the patient’s account on the sanador.ro website. Those interested can find out more information and make an appointment here.

In Medicover clinics, tests that detect the virus (RT-PCR) are performed only at a doctor’s advice. Meanwhile, the antibody tests (serological tests) are available, upon request, in Medicover clinics and hospitals, both in Bucharest and in the country. In case the antibody test is positive, an RT-PCR test will also be required. Further details are available here.

Clinica Sante has also been performing serological tests to detect IgG and IgM antibodies since early May. A test for IgG antibodies costs RON 94.5, one for IgM antibodies has a price of RON 130.5, while those who want to get tested for both types of antibodies have to pay RON 225. The collection of samples for serological testing of COVID-19 antibodies is done only in specific centers, based on an appointment (that can be made by phone). More details can be found here.

OK Medical also launched a series of medical services consisting of COVID-19 antibody rapid testing programs and RT-PCR testing programs. For example, the healthcare provider offers the option of at-home testing. Those interested have to order an RT-PCR test (by phone or on the clinic’s website), and OK Medical sends a team to collect the samples at the patient’s home or workplace. The total cost is RON 720 (but can differ based on several factors), and the results are ready in 24 hours. More details are available here.

OK Medical also opened a drive-thru testing center (for RT-PCR tests) in the parking of Baneasa Shopping Center in northern Bucharest. No prior appointment is needed, and the center is open Monday to Sunday between 08:00 and 22:00. Getting tested here costs RON 390. Find more information here.

Intermedicas is also performing serological and RT-PCR tests, upon request, based on appointment. A serological test costs RON 250 while a test for detecting infection with COVID-19 (the RT-PCR test) costs RON 350. The test results are ready in 1-3 working days and will be sent by email. More details here.

Getting tested in a state hospital

Several state-owned hospitals have also been performing Real-Time PCR tests to detect a possible coronavirus infection, upon demand, for a fee. For example, the local media reported that the Arad Emergency County Clinical Hospital is performing such tests, for the price of RON 215/test. The Municipal Hospital of Hunedoara also announced that it performs such tests, on-demand, for the cost of RON 250/test. The Sibiu Pediatric Hospital is performing both Real-Time PCR and serological tests, on-demand, according to the local media.

Another state hospital where those interested can get tested for coronavirus (RT-PCR test) is the County Emergency Hospital of Bistrita. Here, the cost of a test is RON 290, and appointments can be made by phone. More details here.

Those who have symptoms of COVID-19 infections are recommended to remain at home and contact the family doctor or the Public Health Department (DSP) office in their area.

(Photo source: ID 177552794 © Golib Tolibov/Dreamstime.com)