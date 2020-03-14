Coronavirus crisis: Romania enters third scenario as number of infection cases goes over 100. Three more patients healed

Romania officially entered the third scenario of the coronavirus epidemic after the number of Covid-19 infection cases passed the 100 mark on Saturday, March 14. In fact, there were 108 cases reported by Saturday evening (18:20), after 13 new cases were confirmed during the day.

However, there is also good news as three more infected patients tested negative and were supposed to be released from the hospital on Saturday evening, bringing the total number of healed cases to nine, the Health Ministry reported.

Moreover, none of the infected patients in Romania has died. However, a Romanian citizen died in Italy due to the Covid-19 infection, which came on top of pre-existing medical problems, according to the Health Ministry.

Over 2,650 people were under institutionalized quarantine and more than 14,500 were under self-isolation at home, according to the authorities.

What comes with the third scenario

The third scenario of the coronavirus epidemic, as prepared by the authorities, provides between 100 and 2,000 infection cases. The scenario comes with more restrictions, some of which have already been gradually implemented in recent days.

“We mention that some of the measures envisaged for Scenario 3 have already been adopted by the authorities, and at this moment we have no confirmation that there is a "widespread sustained transmission" of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). The typology of the cases so far shows traceability of the contacts of the people who are positively confirmed with the new coronavirus. In this regard, the teams of the public health departments carry out epidemiological investigations to identify all the contacts of the positively confirmed persons,” reads a press release of the Strategic Communication Group.

The measures already adopted that are part of Scenario 3 are:

• Social distance measures, limitation of contact between persons.

• Limiting collective activities.

• Implement the pandemic preparedness plan

• Travel reporting (eg simplified travel history)

• Implementation of advanced medical points within the healthcare units.

New measures adopted by the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations (CNSSU) include a set of recommendations for postal workers and utility intervention crews who interact with people under self-isolation, a continuity plan for essential institutions and critical infrastructure, and tighter restrictions for public events.

Thus, the authorities decided “the restriction of cultural, scientific, artistic, religious, sporting and entertainment activities, which involves the participation of over 50 persons, performed in enclosed spaces, including those performed in spa treatment rooms, fitness rooms, SPA and cosmetics saloons, gambling halls and casinos.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Calin)