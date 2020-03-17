Romania Insider
Sports
Coronavirus pandemic: UEFA moves EURO 2020 to 2021
17 March 2020
UEFA decided on Tuesday, March 17, to move the European Football Championship – EURO 2020 to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament is thus scheduled to take place between June 11 and July 11, 2021, according to Mediafax, quoting international publications.

The EURO 2020 was supposed to take place this year between June 12 and July 12, in 12 European cities, one of them being Romania’s capital Bucharest.

The other cities that were supposed to host EURO 2020 matches were London, Glasgow, Dublin, Rome, Munich, Sankt Petersburg, Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Budapest and Copenhagen.

Many European countries have closed their borders and suspended their domestic sports competitions, in the last two weeks, because of the coronavirus pandemic. All matches in the European football competitions (UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League) have also been postponed indefinitely.

(Photo source: ID 142117664 © Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)

