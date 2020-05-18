Coronavirus cases surpass 17,000 in Romania, almost 10,000 patients declared cured

Authorities in Romania confirmed a total of 17,036 cases of coronavirus by Monday, May 18, according to the daily official report released at 13:00. 165 patients tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed patients who have recovered from COVID-19 also increased to 9,930.

The death toll has also risen to 1,107, according to the same report.

At this time, a total of 193 patients are admitted to intensive care units.

More than 313,600 tests were processed nationwide by Wednesday, May 13.

Over 12,300 people are under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while some 17,800 are under isolation at home and monitored by doctors.

Outside of the country, 2,920 Romanian citizens tested positive for the COVID-19 infection, most of them in Italy (1,698). Since the start of the pandemic, 103 Romanian citizens died abroad due to the virus. At the same time, 22 were declared cured (9 in Germany, 9 in France, two in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg, and one in Tunisia).

(Photo source: Anyaivanova/Dreamstime.com)