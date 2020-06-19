Newsroom
Number of new COVID-19 cases remains high in Romania
19 June 2020
The Romanian authorities confirmed 320 new cases of coronavirus infection in 24 hours, according to the official daily report released on Friday, June 19, at 13:00. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania thus went up to 23,400.

Romania also reported 320 new cases of infection on June 18, and 345 on June 17. 

The number of confirmed patients who have recovered from COVID-19 also increased to 16,555 on June 19 (up from 16,308 reported the day before).

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 1,484. A total of 11 deaths were reported between June 18 (10:00) and June 19 (10:00), in the age categories of 50-59 (3 deaths), 60-69 years (one death), 70-79 years (4 deaths) and 80+ years (3 deaths). 

At this time, 184 patients are treated in intensive care units. 

More than 608,700 tests were processed nationwide by June 19. 

Almost 1,400 people are under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while more than 82,200 are isolated at home under medical supervision. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)

Normal
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 13:41
Social
