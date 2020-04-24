Newsroom
Coronavirus in Romania: 321 new cases confirmed in 24 hours, total reaches 10,417
24 April 2020
Romania confirmed 321 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 10,417, according to official data released on Friday, April 24, 13:00.

More than 2,800 confirmed patients were declared cured so far, while the death total has risen to 552, according to the same report. A total of 241 patients are currently admitted to intensive care units.

By April 24, 121,602 tests were processed nationwide.

Throughout Romania, 12,251 people are under institutionalized quarantine, while 27,410 are under isolation at home and monitored by doctors.

Outside of the country, 1,480 Romanian citizens tested positive for the COVID-19 infection, most of them in Italy (1,156). Since the start of the pandemic, 70 Romanian citizens died abroad due to the virus, while 21 were declared cured.

Alexandru Rafila, the president of the Romanian Society of Microbiology, said that Romania could register 14,000 cases of coronavirus by the end of next week. However, the figure depends on how the rules were respected during the Easter holidays, he added, according to Digi24.ro.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)

