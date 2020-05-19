Ro Insider
Romania reports close to 17,200 coronavirus cases, more than 10,000 patients declared cured
19 May 2020
Romania recorded 155 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 17,191 cases on May 19, at 13:00, the authorities announced.

Of the confirmed cases, 10,166 patients were declared cured and discharged from the hospital.

At the same time, 1,126 Covid-19 patients died. They had been admitted to hospitals in Bucharest and in Dolj, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timiș, Cluj, Neamț, Hunedoara, Constanța, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomița, Bistrița-Năsăud, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Vrancea, Galați, Caraș-Severin, Mureș, Giurgiu, Bihor, Argeș, Vaslui, Botoșani, Alba, Sălaj, Brașov, Mehedinți, Teleorman, Gorj, Prahova, Vâlcea, Călărași, Maramureș, Olt and Ilfov counties.

A total of 195 patients are currently admitted to intensive care units.

Throughout Romania, 11,808 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while another 24,415 people were isolating at home.

By May 19, 322,074 tests had been carried out at a national level.

Outside of the country, 2,923 Romanian citizens tested positive for the Covid-19 infection. Since the start of the pandemic, 103 of them died, while 22 were declared cured.

