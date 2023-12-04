Energy

COP28: Romanian president announces 8GWp of PV parks, nuclear ambitions

04 December 2023

Romania aims to install a solar energy capacity of over 8 Gigawatts by 2030, representing 24% of the gross final electricity consumption from renewable sources, president Klaus Iohannis announced on December 3, speaking at the COP28 summit, after Romania entered the International Solar Alliance.

"By 2030, Romania aims to install a solar energy capacity of over 8 Gigawatts, representing 24% of the gross final consumption of electricity from renewable sources. Romania's commitment to increase its installed solar energy capacity is fully aligned with the EU Strategy on Solar Energy and will contribute to the implementation of the Agreement in Paris," the Romanian president said, quoted by Bursa.ro.

Klaus Iohannis declared himself convinced that, by joining the International Solar Alliance, Romania will have wider and deeper cooperation with India, the host of the Alliance Secretariat, as well as with other countries interested in accelerating climate change mitigation. In his view, greater climate ambition also translates into more opportunities for the economy and citizens.

President Iohannis also expressed the country's bold aspirations of becoming a regional frontrunner in nuclear power implementation.

"Romania aims to become a regional leader in the operations and implementation of nuclear power, a centre of workforce formation and a hub for nuclear power supply networks," he said.

Iohannis also noted that Romania's climate change and energy strategy envisages an energy mix based on renewable sources and nuclear power.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Energy

1

