Romania’s road company to sign contract for 30-km motorway segment

Romania’s National Company for Road Infrastructure Management (CNAIR) will sign on Monday, May 11, the contract for the design and execution of the fifth section of the Sibiu-Pitești motorway, Economica.net informed.

The segment has 30 kilometers and represents almost a quarter of the 122-kilometer highway to be built between Sibiu and Pitesti.

On March 19, 2020, CNAIR issued a report on the procedure informing that the association led by China Railway 14th Bureau was excluded from the selection process.

CNAIR subsequently accepted the offer of Italian constructor Astaldi.

The estimated value of the contract for the construction of the fifth section of Sibiu - Pitesti motorway, stretching from Curtea de Arges to Pitesti, is RON 1.83 billion (nearly EUR 400 million), excluding VAT.

In October 2017, CNAIR received eight bids for this contract.

(Photo: Pixabay)

