Consumer protection authority temporarily shuts down several World Class fitness clubs in Bucharest

Several World Class fitness clubs in Bucharest have been temporarily closed by the inspectors of the National Authority for Consumer Protection, or ANPC, who cited areas with risk of injury, fitness equipment without translations in Romanian, unstable stairs for pool access, and dirty walls.

ANPC agents conducted inspections at 19 World Class locations and issued fines worth RON 116,500 (EUR 23,400).

"Engaging in sports should not involve unforeseen risks," said Horia Constantinescu, president of the ANPC, cited by News.ro.

The main problems found by the inspection teams were: the use of fitness equipment without warnings translated into Romanian and instructions for use, with their use being recommended through images depicting muscle groups; the sale of dietary supplements with labeling issues; the use of a salt sauna without a panic button; the use of unstable stairs for pool access; the existence of areas with risk of injury (sharp edges); and the use of fitness equipment with an advanced degree of wear and tear.

Additionally, hygiene and sanitation deficiencies were uncovered in terms of walls and ceilings with paint peeling, dust accumulations in the air ventilation system, mold present between the wall and floor in shower cabins, some showerheads had significant lime accumulations, the presence of unhygienic walls with infiltrations, exposed cables.

Fines were issued, and dietary supplements and non-compliant textile products were temporarily suspended from sale. The inspection teams temporarily closed seven sports halls and proposed closure for a period of 6 to 12 months for three of the checked work points located at Calea 13 Septembrie no. 90, Strada Barbu Văcărescu no. 164A, and Bulevardul 1 Decembrie 1918 no. 33A.

ANPC inspectors stated that checks are ongoing in this case.

In response to the measures taken, World Class issued a press release committing to comply with all legal norms and promising to address any issues found.

“During the inspection conducted by the National Authority for Consumer Protection in World Class clubs in Bucharest, certain aspects related to compliance with current norms and regulations were identified, and in some cases, temporary suspension of activities was ordered. We closely collaborate with the competent authorities to promptly and efficiently address all aspects requiring intervention. The safety, health, and satisfaction of our members remain our top priorities, and their needs and concerns are at the forefront of all efforts we make, day by day, in our clubs,” the company said.

(Photo source: Alexandr Kornienko | Dreamstime.com)