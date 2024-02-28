Transport

Consultants hired to find ways to keep Romania's Transfagarasan road open over winter

28 February 2024

Romania signed a consultancy contract with Rutier Connex XXI, which will explore and suggest solutions for keeping the Transfagarasan road that crosses the Carpathians open during winter. 

The purpose of this feasibility study is to determine the technical solutions that would allow Transfagarasan to be kept open throughout the year between Piscul Negru and Cabana Balea Cascada – which is the most difficult section of the road and includes a tunnel usually kept closed from October to June.

The value of the contract is RON 8.4 million (EUR 1.7 million) without VAT, the financing source being provided from non-refundable European funds through the Transport Program 2021 - 2027, Economica.net reported. The duration of the contract is 12 months.

The route of this spectacular road, which crosses the Fagaras mountains offering splendid landscapes, has a length of 151 km, starts from Bascov commune, Arges county, and ends at the intersection with DN1 between Sibiu and Brasov, near Cartisoara commune.

(Photo source: Ionut Jula/Dreamstime.com)

1

