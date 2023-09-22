Transport

Construction begins at Cluj airport park & ride, 800 parking spaces projected

22 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc recently announced that construction has begun on the Park & Ride facility at the city's "Avram Iancu" International Airport, Romania's second most important airport. Over 800 parking spaces are set to be available.

The estimated investment comes to EUR 14.6 million, including VAT.

"Today, I inspected the progress of the Park & Ride project on-site, an investment initiative undertaken by the Cluj-Napoca City Hall in the area of Traian Vuia Street (No. 149-151). The project includes the following: the development of a parking platform and access from the national road; the establishment of public transportation stations; the creation of a bus terminal, including the construction of a building for the transport terminal, equipped with canopies for passengers and buses, as well as the creation of a public square. Perimeter green spaces and green areas between parking spaces have been incorporated," stated Emil Boc.

The park & ride area has a total of 863 parking spaces planned, including 37 spaces for disabled individuals, 30 spaces for electric and hybrid vehicles, 788 parking spaces for standard vehicles, and 8 bus platforms.

The contractual timeline for completion of the project is 12 months from the issuance of the commencement order.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Emil Boc on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Construction begins at Cluj airport park & ride, 800 parking spaces projected

22 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc recently announced that construction has begun on the Park & Ride facility at the city's "Avram Iancu" International Airport, Romania's second most important airport. Over 800 parking spaces are set to be available.

The estimated investment comes to EUR 14.6 million, including VAT.

"Today, I inspected the progress of the Park & Ride project on-site, an investment initiative undertaken by the Cluj-Napoca City Hall in the area of Traian Vuia Street (No. 149-151). The project includes the following: the development of a parking platform and access from the national road; the establishment of public transportation stations; the creation of a bus terminal, including the construction of a building for the transport terminal, equipped with canopies for passengers and buses, as well as the creation of a public square. Perimeter green spaces and green areas between parking spaces have been incorporated," stated Emil Boc.

The park & ride area has a total of 863 parking spaces planned, including 37 spaces for disabled individuals, 30 spaces for electric and hybrid vehicles, 788 parking spaces for standard vehicles, and 8 bus platforms.

The contractual timeline for completion of the project is 12 months from the issuance of the commencement order.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Emil Boc on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria