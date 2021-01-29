Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business

Romania's Constitutional Court rejects retail interest rate cap law

29 January 2021
Romania's Constitutional Court rejected as breaching the Constitution a law promoted by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) aimed at capping the interest rates charged by banks and non-bank financial institutions for retail (mortgage and consumer) loans.

The Court admitted the objections raised by the National Liberal Party (PNL).

According to the Court, the law was declared unconstitutional as a whole due to unclear wording, G4media.ro reported. The decision was taken unanimously by the Constitutional Court's judges.

The draft law provided that, in the case of real estate loans, the effective annual interest rate (DAE) may not exceed the monetary policy interest rate by more than two percentage points. It also provided that in the case of consumer loans, DAE could not exceed by more than 15 percentage points the monetary policy interest rate.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

