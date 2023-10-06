Romanian Constitutional Court rejects bill banning employment in public sector for pension recipients

The Romanian Constitutional Court - CCR, with a unanimity of votes, rejected the bill forbidding the employment in the public sector of recipients of public pensions, Mediafax reported.

“The bill conditions the right to a pension on the non-exercise of the right to work, therefore breaching the fundamental right to labour,” CCR president Marian Enache explained.

The CCR outlined a series of reasons related to the procedure but also to the content of the bill in the motivation for its decision.

The court showed that the law has a heterogeneous character, and the principle of the uniqueness of the regulation was disregarded.

