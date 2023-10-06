Justice

Romanian Constitutional Court rejects bill banning employment in public sector for pension recipients

06 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Constitutional Court - CCR, with a unanimity of votes, rejected the bill forbidding the employment in the public sector of recipients of public pensions, Mediafax reported.

“The bill conditions the right to a pension on the non-exercise of the right to work, therefore breaching the fundamental right to labour,” CCR president Marian Enache explained.

The CCR outlined a series of reasons related to the procedure but also to the content of the bill in the motivation for its decision.

The court showed that the law has a heterogeneous character, and the principle of the uniqueness of the regulation was disregarded. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Justice

Romanian Constitutional Court rejects bill banning employment in public sector for pension recipients

06 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Constitutional Court - CCR, with a unanimity of votes, rejected the bill forbidding the employment in the public sector of recipients of public pensions, Mediafax reported.

“The bill conditions the right to a pension on the non-exercise of the right to work, therefore breaching the fundamental right to labour,” CCR president Marian Enache explained.

The CCR outlined a series of reasons related to the procedure but also to the content of the bill in the motivation for its decision.

The court showed that the law has a heterogeneous character, and the principle of the uniqueness of the regulation was disregarded. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline