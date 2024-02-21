Constanta Port's capacity to rise under three-year EUR 200 mln dredging project

The Government of Romania approved on February 16 a decision on earmarking more than RON 1 billion (EUR 200 million) for dredging works to bring the basins and navigable channels in Constanta Port to the projected level.

The deepening of the port's waters will lead to an increase in the volume of goods that will pass through the Port of Constanta, according to the government, Cursdeguvernare.ro reported.

"Navigable areas will be expanded by creating channels/pools in areas that currently have natural depths, thus improving navigation conditions and navigation safety and will create conditions for increased cargo traffic," states the Memorandum of Understanding drafted by the government.

The transit of goods through the Port of Constanta exceeded 60 million tonnes in 2022 from 53 million tonnes in 2021, an important part of this increase being due to Ukrainian grain exports.

In some of the perimeters, the government argues, the level of the bottom of the basin near the quay wall is higher than the designed level, which endangers the safety of ships.

The project will be financed under the Transport Program under the EU's 2021-2017 multiannual financial framework and from the state budget through the budget of the Ministry of Transport, within the limits of the budget approved annually for this purpose.

The works will be carried out in the area of ​​Constanta, Midia, and Mangalia ports, the document states, and will last 39 months, of which 30 months will be for the actual execution of these works and the first four months for carrying out preliminary studies.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dynamoland/Dreamstime.com)