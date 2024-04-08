Confident Agency: Winner of the Innovation Communication Award at the Smart Cities Industry Awards (SCIA 8 )

News from Companies

Confident Agency, an agency specialized in marketing communication, won the award for the Communication of Innovation category at the 8th edition of the prestigious Smart City Industry Awards (SCIA 8), organized by the Romanian Smart City Association (ARSC).

ARSC awarded the most revolutionary initiatives in urban development, sustainability, and digital transformation. SCIA 8 awarded 39 prizes in 8 categories across various sectors, from mobility and urban transport to development and infrastructure, including data security and privacy.

In total, 60 projects entered the competition, with a total value of around EUR 2 bln, representing 1% of Romania's GDP, a record for the Smart City Industry Awards.

"This award honours us and reconfirms Confident's strategic consistency in building consistent expertise of understanding and communicating for technology companies and. Confident Agency already has a complex portfolio of positioning relevant technology brands in consumer electronics, ecommerce & retail solutions, agritech, cyber security, fintech, enterprise or infrastructure solutions. ARSC is the most influential representative of public-private synergies for the creation and implementation of projects that transform Romania into a smart nation, and this partnership makes us ambitious to support them with all our resources in their goal", says Mara Gojgar, founder of Confident Agency.

"Confident Agency is a dynamic communications partner with a deep understanding of the complex field that smart village, smart city, and ultimately smart nation projects describe. The SCIA 8 event featured an impressive number of categories, each highlighting innovative solutions that contribute to the progress of the urban environment. From mobility and urban transport to sustainability and digital transformation, the awards demonstrate the desire to create more efficient, inclusive and sustainable cities. But much more is being done in Romania," said Eduard Dumitrașcu, President of ARSC.

The jury for the Smart City Industry Awards 2024 (SCIA 8) comprised notable figures from various sectors, each bringing extensive expertise and insight to the evaluation process. Led by Mayor Ciprian Ciucu, President of the Jury, the panel included distinguished individuals such as Dragoș-Cristian Vlad, President of the Authority for the Digitalization of Romania; Traian Urban, Director of Innovation Hub East at EIT Urban Mobility; Valeriu Zgonea, President of the National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM); Prof. Guido Perboli from the Polytechnic University of Turin; Liviu Băileșteanu, Director of Policies and Strategies at MDLPA, Ministry of Development, Public Works, and Administration; Cătălin Frangulea, Director General of the Metropolitan Association for Sustainable Development of Public Transport Brasov; Nicoleta Cîrjan, Head of Foreign Relations, Tourism, and Events Office at Brașov City Hall; and Chris Cooke, Founder and CEO of SmartCitiesWorld.

The Smart City Industry Awards Gala, the 8th edition was organised under the Patronage of the Ministry of Energy and in partnership with EIT Urban Mobility, a body of the European Union

ABOUT CONFIDENT AGENCY

The CONFIDENT Group, present in Bucharest and Barcelona, is a marketing communications cluster of companies with expertise in CEE (Romania, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia) and Spain.

CONFIDENT's focus is on accommodating international clients in the Romanian market and helping CEE companies enter the Western market.

CONFIDENT Group's international expansion has been driven by the global ambitions of the clients we advise, but also by our entrepreneurial DNA.

Today, The CONFIDENT Group consists of two companies CONFIDENT - Marketing communications and VENUS FIVE - photo and video production services.

The CONFIDENT Group has developed expertise in key consumer and B2B industries - tech, real estate, retail & FMCG, automotive & mobility, pharma & medcomms.

CONFIDENT has won several awards for Tech PR and Brand PR campaigns in the PR Award competition, and in 2020, the agency was awarded Consultancy of the Year.

In 12 years of presence on the Romanian market, the agency has managed over 50 clients and campaigns.

CONFIDENT's portfolio includes brands such as Endava, Vantage Towers, Xiaomi, VTEX, Blik, Euplatesc.ro, ARSC, Thoughworks, Bitsentinel.

