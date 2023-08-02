Complice.ro, 250,000 euros in turnover for the first 6 months, up by 50%. The average corporate order increases to 3000 Euros

News from Companies

Complice.ro, curator and provider of experiences for individuals and companies, ends the first semester of the year with a turnover of 250,000 Euros, up by 53% compared to the same period last year. If in the residential segment, the demand for experiences to mark events and special occasions continued to increase, in the corporate segment the demand for experiences made in company offices or in team building events increased significantly.

Experiences commissioned by companies for award initiatives, recognition of merit or loyalty, as well as those integrated in original experiential events, generated more than half of Complice.ro's turnover.

In the first quarter of the year, Complice.ro launched the experience portfolio "Back to Office 2023", which brings together more than 50 solutions aimed at transforming the workplace into an experiential, creative and inspirational workplace, so that employees return welcome to the office.

Thus, in the first 6 months of the year, Complice.ro organized experiences for teams with the purpose of connecting and socializing both in the office - personalized improvisation workshops, coffee or chocolate tastings, meetings with celebrities, improvisation, magic shows or stands -up comedy etc-, as well as in alternative spaces, such as dinner in the dark in a private workshop, with a famous Chef. All these experiences are aimed at creating a social element as memorable as possible so that employees want to come back to the office or see each other again.

"If in the first part of the year the most requests from companies were for experiences in the office, on recurring themes such as health week, chocolate day, day of good deeds or experiences especially thought for a certain moment, in the second part of the year, we mainly prepare experiences for events and teambuildings", says Oana Pascu (in opening picture), founder of Complice.ro.

Thus, the original and engaging treasure hunt actions, regardless of the location, in cities, parks or forests, along with creative activities to build as a team, remain the star experiences in the corporate segment. They are especially integrated in teambuildings, for bringing people together and increasing team cohesion.

"Employee gift orders, on the occasion of the spring holidays, March 1, 8 and Easter, have decreased slightly compared to March-April 2022. Instead, this year we have a significant increase in the number of events, and we are talking about sales conferences here, all hands or kick offs, teambuildings, events for partners, but also experiences at the office." adds Oana Pascu.

The average value of experience packages chosen by companies in the first half of the year was around 3000 euros, up 50% compared to the same period last year.

Residential: up in the air and gourmet experiences, the choices of most beneficiaries

In the segment of individual experiences, in the top of the most ordered packages is a Flexibox type experience package, which contains more than 30 variants of experiences to choose from, followed by "Airplane pilot for a day", "Experience in a flight simulator Boeing", "Accommodation and tasting at the winery", but also the gift cards, introduced in the Complice portfolio at the beginning of the year.

"There is an obvious interest in flight experiences in various forms. Whether we're talking about piloting, flying with a paraglider, private plane, helicopter or balloon, high altitude experiences are always at the top on Complice.ro. Even from the Flexibox packages, in which the beneficiaries can choose the desired experience from a list of dozens, the ones that involve adrenaline, usually in the air, are preferred, followed by the gourmet ones, including a tourist component", explains Oana Pascu.

The average order in the residential segment stands at 136 euros, down slightly compared to the first half of last year (-8%).

About Complice.ro

Complice.ro is a curator of experiences that create contexts for each of us to enjoy life by experiencing new activities or deepening old passions. Experience packages are oriented both towards the business area (offering an extensive portfolio of alternative reward, recognition and incentive tools for employees, clients, and business partners, as well as creative solutions for corporate events), and towards the B2C area (experiences of personal development, relaxation, adrenaline and more) for those who want to collect and give throughout life memories, not objects.

In the almost 8 years since it has been active on the market, Complice.ro has delivered approximately 4,000 unique experiences for customers in the B2B and B2C segments, from a portfolio that includes over 250 predefined experiences on the site, built with the help of over 150 partners from Bucharest, but also from the rest of the country and even from abroad.

*This is a Press Release.