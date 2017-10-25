Romania’s Competition Council investigates agricultural equipment market

Romania’s Competition Council has started an investigation into a possible anti-competition agreement on the agricultural equipment and machinery market.

Competition authorities suspect that several producers, importers and distributors of such products have been coordinating their commercial policies in order to fix the selling prices. The list of companies includes Proinvest, Titan Machinery Romania, Agri-Alianta Agrocomert Holding and the Romanian Association of Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers and Importers (APIMAR).

The Competition Council has carried out controls at the headquarters of these companies and has lifted documents. The unannounced inspections are a preliminary stage of the investigation.

The companies involved could pay fines of up to 10% of their turnovers if the competition authorities discover that they have violated the competition rules.

[email protected]