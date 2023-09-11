Macro

Romania's competition body: restrictive mechanism dragged down food prices in August

11 September 2023

The average prices of basic foods targeted by the ordinance capping commercial additions fell by up to 49% in large store chains in August of this year compared to June of 2023, according to data analyzed by the Competition Council.

The decrease was more moderate, though, of only 5%-15% for the goods with lower seasonality, the institution said in a press release quoted by Economedia.ro.

The biggest reductions were recorded in fruits and vegetables: the average price of plums fell by 49% and that of grapes by 47%, while tomatoes, onions, yellow peppers, carrots and potatoes fell by 31 % to 37% in August 2023 compared to June 2023.

On August 1, 2023, the Government's Emergency Ordinance entered into force, establishing temporary measures to combat the excessive increase in prices of 14 basic food groups: bread, milk, cheese, yoghurt, flour, butter, eggs, sunflower oil, fresh chicken, fresh pork, fresh vegetables in bulk, fresh fruits in bulk, fresh potatoes in bulk, and sugar.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

