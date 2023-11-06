The competition for 4 Scholarships at TEE Executive MBA Programme begins today

News from Companies

International diploma offered by Buckingham University

The 4 scholarships are worth almost €33,000

New Exec. MBA class starts on the 29th of February 2024

Transilvania Executive Education (TEE), Banca Transilvania (BT) and EVERGENT Investments announce the start of a new competition for four partial scholarships to study for the TEE Executive MBA, a 100% British programme validated by Buckingham University. The total value of the scholarships is almost €33,000. The media partner of this competition is Republica.ro.

BT awards two scholarships, the Roberto Marzanati Scholarships, and EVERGENT Investments, one scholarship - each covering 50% of the tuition fee. The Executive MBA Alumni Community is offering a scholarship for the first time, covering 25% of the tuition fee.

The Executive MBA courses start on February 29, 2024 and are organized into 12 modules: Strategy, Leadership, Systems Thinking, Economics, Complexity, Governance and Digital Transformation. The modules are taught by professors from universities in Europe - including Romania - and the United States of America and are held every 6 weeks for 18 months. The Graduate Diploma is offered by the University of Buckingham.

Candidates must have at least three years of post-graduate work experience in an executive role and be proficient in English.

"This year we reached the milestone of 200 graduates of the Executive MBA programme, as well as group number 10 of students. I'm glad we were able to build a strong community around the EMBA programme. Every member of our community has contributed to the success of the Executive MBA programme,” says Dr. Andrew Taylor, EMBA Programme Director.

"An MBA programme is both a great way to stay connected to news or ideas and a good motivation to keep learning. Every year the scholarship competition has given us the opportunity to meet excellent leaders whom we are happy to support. I can't wait to run this competition and welcome in our alumni community the new EMBA students", declares Tiberiu Moisă, President of Transilvania Executive Education.

The calendar is as follows:

November 6 – December 2023: Registration for the scholarship competition

December 4 – 11, 2023: Assessment of the candidates’ applications

December 12, 2023: Announcing the winners on the TEE Exec. MBA website.

In order to participate in this scholarship campaign, the candidates need to follow the steps below:

Fill in the application form, available on TEE website, which has two parts:

A business plan

An academic essay that addresses the following question: “How is technology changing the way managers are organising their work?”

Prepare their CV in English/or include the link to their LinkedIn profile in the application email. Make sure to mention your professional accomplishments, your academic achievements, and your contribution to the community. Get one recommendation letter in English from a business partner/employer. Please indicate his/her contact details in the letter.

Send all of the above documents (application form, CV, one recommendation letter) to the following email address: office@teecluj.ro, until the 3rd of December (EOD).

Transilvania Executive Education is the only organization in Romania partnered with 3 British universities. More than 40 international academics are involved in the design and delivery of TEE's educational programs. Over time, it has formed a community of graduates consisting of over 200 entrepreneurs and top managers, from over 50 companies in Romania and abroad. In the 9 years since its launch, TEE has managed, with the support of partners such as Babeș-Bolyai University, Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, Banca Transilvania, EVERGENT Investments, Emerson, Electrogrup and other renowned companies, to provide access in Romania to educational opportunities offered at international standards.

Banca Transilvania is the largest bank in South-Eastern Europe and the main financier of the Romanian economy, covering all customer segments and business lines in the financial sector. With a story that started almost 30 years ago, it has around 20% market share, 4 million customers, 10.000 employees, online banking solutions and 500 offices in 180 localities. It is the strongest Romanian banking brand, with an AAA+ rating, according to Brand Finance Banking (2023). Beyond banking, BT wants to have a positive impact in Romania, for people, businesses and the environment. Roberto Marzanati (1950-2016) was part of the BT Board of Directors for 15 years, starting with 2001. He was one of the persons who believed the most in the success of the bank, to which he contributed with experience and know-how. As a sign of respect for all of this, the scholarships offered by BT to the EMBA programmes are named after him.

EVERGENT Investments, a financial investment company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the symbol EVER, with over 30 years of experience on the Romanian capital market, is a pioneer, contributing to the development of the community to which it belongs. By applying a well-articulated and responsible strategy, EVERGENT Investments efficiently capitalizes on investment opportunities, both in the capital market and through private equity projects in agribusiness, real estate and technology. Through its predictable dividend policy and buyback programs, the company offers shareholders both short-term profits and the long-term prospect of increasing the value of the assets held. Over the last 14 years, the company has distributed dividends exceeding the value of 840 million lei, and the value of the assets managed exceeded the significance threshold of 500 million euros.

*This is a Press release.