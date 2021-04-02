Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/04/2021 - 08:52
Social

RO authorities want to suspend companies that ignore measures to combat the pandemic

04 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), which has been in charge with drafting the measures for combatting the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020, has proposed a new sanction for companies that ignore the restrictions.

Thus, CNSU wants companies that ignore the measures to combat the pandemic to have their activity suspended in addition to being fined, prime minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday, February 3.

"Unfortunately, even if some restrictions remained in force, we see many economic operators who do not comply with these restrictions,” the PM said, quoted by News.ro.

The local media has reported in recent weeks about several cases in which restaurant operators, for example, didn’t comply with the ban on public events and organized weddings or baptism parties.

(Photo: Akvaphoto/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/04/2021 - 08:52
Social

RO authorities want to suspend companies that ignore measures to combat the pandemic

04 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), which has been in charge with drafting the measures for combatting the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020, has proposed a new sanction for companies that ignore the restrictions.

Thus, CNSU wants companies that ignore the measures to combat the pandemic to have their activity suspended in addition to being fined, prime minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday, February 3.

"Unfortunately, even if some restrictions remained in force, we see many economic operators who do not comply with these restrictions,” the PM said, quoted by News.ro.

The local media has reported in recent weeks about several cases in which restaurant operators, for example, didn’t comply with the ban on public events and organized weddings or baptism parties.

(Photo: Akvaphoto/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop
02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic