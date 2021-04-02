RO authorities want to suspend companies that ignore measures to combat the pandemic

Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), which has been in charge with drafting the measures for combatting the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020, has proposed a new sanction for companies that ignore the restrictions.

Thus, CNSU wants companies that ignore the measures to combat the pandemic to have their activity suspended in addition to being fined, prime minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday, February 3.

"Unfortunately, even if some restrictions remained in force, we see many economic operators who do not comply with these restrictions,” the PM said, quoted by News.ro.

The local media has reported in recent weeks about several cases in which restaurant operators, for example, didn’t comply with the ban on public events and organized weddings or baptism parties.

(Photo: Akvaphoto/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]