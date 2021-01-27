Some 60% of companies in Romania plan to resume office work in March

About 60% of the companies in Romania plan to resume office work in March, according to a survey conducted late last year by Undelucram.ro, an online community that provides reviews about employers, salaries, and the work environment.

Some 22% of companies have already resumed office work in January.

On the other hand, 40% of employees say that they worked more at home and were more efficient than at the office.

The Undelucram.ro survey was conducted between November and December 2020 and included the answers of 3,752 employees and 583 HR managers from all over the country. Regarding employers (583 responses), most companies that responded to the survey are in areas such as IT&C, trade/retail, financial services (banks, insurance, pensions and others), outsourcing services (BPO), health, transport and logistics, industrial production.

