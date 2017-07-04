Bucharest City Hall to pay EUR 113 mln for 400 new buses

The Bucharest City Hall has opened the bid to buy 400 buses for the city’s public transport network.

The contract is estimated at RON 510 million (some EUR 113.3 million), without VAT. The money will come from the local budget, reports local Economica.net.

According to the bid, 300 buses should be 12 meters long, 50 buses 10 meters long, and the rest 18 meters long. They will run on EURO 6 engines and will be able to achieve a maximum speed of 80 km per hour.

They should come equipped with IT systems allowing the audio and visual informing of travelers but also the evaluation of the number of travelers. The buses will also have Wi-Fi internet connections, air conditioning and video surveillance equipment.

The minimum warranty period expected is of 240,000 km or 4 functioning years, while the extended warranty should cover 480,000 km for another 4 years.

The contract will be awarded on an open bid, based on the equal weight criteria of price and quality of the offer. The deadline for receiving bids is August 14 at 16:00, while the deadline for evaluations is September 8, at 18:00.

