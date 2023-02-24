Real Estate

Apartment market in Romania to cool down in 2023 amid rising prices, interest rates

24 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The year 2022 ended with an 11% increase in the number of apartment transactions in Bucharest, compared to the previous year, according to a recent Colliers report.

Furthermore, the authorized area of residential projects increased by 21%, exceeding 2 million square meters – the equivalent of more than 40,000 apartments, Colliers consultants estimate.

For the rest of the country, the volume of deals in the residential market has fallen by 10%.

The divergent evolution between Bucharest and the rest of the country continues in 2023, with apartment sales in January this year recording a significant decrease in the major cities, except the capital city.

Nationally, Colliers consultants noted that there are 20% fewer transactions compared to the beginning of last year and argued that the rise in interest rates would result in a considerable slowdown for the residential market, with demand continuing to adjust at a faster speed than supply.

For 2023, Colliers consultants note an increasing interest among Romanians in rented housing – driven by the prices that continue to grow significantly faster than incomes amid rising building material costs and current economic conditions.

(Photo: Teodororoianu | Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Apartment market in Romania to cool down in 2023 amid rising prices, interest rates

24 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The year 2022 ended with an 11% increase in the number of apartment transactions in Bucharest, compared to the previous year, according to a recent Colliers report.

Furthermore, the authorized area of residential projects increased by 21%, exceeding 2 million square meters – the equivalent of more than 40,000 apartments, Colliers consultants estimate.

For the rest of the country, the volume of deals in the residential market has fallen by 10%.

The divergent evolution between Bucharest and the rest of the country continues in 2023, with apartment sales in January this year recording a significant decrease in the major cities, except the capital city.

Nationally, Colliers consultants noted that there are 20% fewer transactions compared to the beginning of last year and argued that the rise in interest rates would result in a considerable slowdown for the residential market, with demand continuing to adjust at a faster speed than supply.

For 2023, Colliers consultants note an increasing interest among Romanians in rented housing – driven by the prices that continue to grow significantly faster than incomes amid rising building material costs and current economic conditions.

(Photo: Teodororoianu | Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks