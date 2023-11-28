Real Estate

Colliers: 2023 could be the most successful year so far for the industrial and logistics market

28 November 2023

Total leasing demand of 550,000 square meters in the industrial and logistics real estate sector in the first three quarters of 2023 was largely comparable to last year's figures, according to Colliers.

The real estate consultancy company, however, notes that this result only includes leasing deals part of the public domain, i.e. deals part of the local real estate forum or those reported in other public documents, like financial reports of companies or media reports.

Colliers consultants estimate that direct deals between landlords and tenants that end up unreported are quite significant and likely add at least 30% to overall leasing volumes.

Colliers consultants also attribute the market's strong growth to the fact that Romania is seen as a more visible regional distribution hub by companies targeting the South-Eastern part of Europe, but not just for this region.

(Photo source: Viktor Levi/Dreamstime.com)

