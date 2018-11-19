0.5 °C
Romania’s highways company awards EUR 44.6 mln contract

by Romania Insider
highway

Romania’s company for road infrastructure management – CNAIR selected the contractor for a new highway section between Targu-Mures and Ungheni, in Transylvania.

An association made of Italian company Itinera and Romanian firm Retter Projectmanagement won the contract, which has a value of EUR 44.6 million, without VAT.

The two firms will build 4.5 kilometers of highway and 4.7 kilometers of access road. The work should be completed in 18 months.

Retter Group, which is based in Sibiu, also revamped the Arch of Triumph in Bucharest.

Romania’s parliament adopts law for building “Union Highway”

