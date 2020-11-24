Western RO: App offers option of remote medical consultations

The Cluj IT Cluster, experts of the Cluj-Napoca Technical University, and Dutch company Spectator HealthCare Technology have developed ClujMedicApp, an app offering patients the option of remote medical consultations.

The app, developed for the County Emergency Hospital, is currently available for Android users. An iOs version is under development.

It can be used by any patient, allowing them to get in touch with doctors in a video-call system.

Users create an account where they can upload medical information into several categories, depending on their needs. Doctors can see their medical history, talk to the patient based on the data, and follow the evolution of their health.

The resident doctors answering requests made through the app can also request other colleagues' support or call the emergency number 112 if the situation calls for it.

The tele-assistance is offered at two units: the Emergency Unit and the Diabetes, Nutrition, and Metabolic Diseases Unit of the Cluj Emergency County Hospital, Ziua de Cluj reported.

(Photo: Piotr Adamowicz | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]