Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 12:25
Social

SeeYou: App helps the visually impaired with activities in Bucharest

12 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

SeeYou, a web-based app that connects the visually impaired with volunteers who can help them with various tasks, is available in Bucharest.

The app was designed to offer the visually impaired easier access to socializing activities but also help them move around the city to go to university or travel by train. In the current pandemic context, it can help them when they need to visit a public institution or get around following the social distancing and safety measures.

Once a beneficiary and a volunteer connect through the app, the latter can solve various requests, online or offline, from reading a printed document to assisting with various tasks, or simply hold a friendly call for those who feel lonely at this time.

The project of the app was initiated by the NGO AMAIS (The Association of Alternative Methods for Social Integration), with the support of Accenture Romania.

“This app is an instrument helping the visually impaired create their own socializing, inclusive contexts, independently from the events designed by AMAIS. Using today’s technology, they can participate actively in the city’s life,” Iris Popescu, a cofounder of AMAIS, explained, quoted by Adevarul.

There are 93,591 visually impaired people in Romania, and 54% of them are entirely or severely sight impaired, according to data from AMAIS.

(Photo: Kenzenbrv | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 12:25
Social

SeeYou: App helps the visually impaired with activities in Bucharest

12 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

SeeYou, a web-based app that connects the visually impaired with volunteers who can help them with various tasks, is available in Bucharest.

The app was designed to offer the visually impaired easier access to socializing activities but also help them move around the city to go to university or travel by train. In the current pandemic context, it can help them when they need to visit a public institution or get around following the social distancing and safety measures.

Once a beneficiary and a volunteer connect through the app, the latter can solve various requests, online or offline, from reading a printed document to assisting with various tasks, or simply hold a friendly call for those who feel lonely at this time.

The project of the app was initiated by the NGO AMAIS (The Association of Alternative Methods for Social Integration), with the support of Accenture Romania.

“This app is an instrument helping the visually impaired create their own socializing, inclusive contexts, independently from the events designed by AMAIS. Using today’s technology, they can participate actively in the city’s life,” Iris Popescu, a cofounder of AMAIS, explained, quoted by Adevarul.

There are 93,591 visually impaired people in Romania, and 54% of them are entirely or severely sight impaired, according to data from AMAIS.

(Photo: Kenzenbrv | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country
09 November 2020
Politics
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda
09 November 2020
Politics
Romania's Orthodox Church publishes "pastoral recommendations for a responsible and fair vote"
09 November 2020
Business
Orange takes over Deutsche Telekom’s fixed operations in Romania
05 November 2020
Social
Update: Romania enforces soft lockdown measures as of Monday
03 November 2020
Politics
London-based entrepreneur aims to become the Diaspora’s voice in Romanian Parliament