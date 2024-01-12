Culture

Cluj Pharmacy Museum reopens after restoration works

12 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Museum of Pharmacy in Cluj is scheduled to reopen on January 15 after the building it is housed in was restored, the National Museum of History of Transylvania announced.

Casa Hintz (Hintz House) hosts the museum, which will display its History of Pharmacy Collection, encompassing some 7,000 items telling the story of the evolution of pharmacy and medicine in Transylvania.

Visitors can see here medical equipment and other artefacts reflecting attitudes towards health and illness throughout the centuries. They can also explore Casa Hintz’s officina, the hall were products were sold, camera materialis, the lab, and other areas reconstructing the atmosphere of a traditional pharmacy.

Casa Hintz is located in Cluj-Napoca’s Unirii Square. The city’s first pharmacy opened here in the 16th century. After a period of public ownership, when the Town Council controlled it, the pharmacy went into private ownership in the 18th century. One of its notable owners was pharmacist Tobias Maucksch (1752-1802). The Hintz family owned it from the 19th century until 1949, when it was nationalized.

(Photo: Ileana Marcela Bosogea Tudor |Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Culture

Cluj Pharmacy Museum reopens after restoration works

12 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Museum of Pharmacy in Cluj is scheduled to reopen on January 15 after the building it is housed in was restored, the National Museum of History of Transylvania announced.

Casa Hintz (Hintz House) hosts the museum, which will display its History of Pharmacy Collection, encompassing some 7,000 items telling the story of the evolution of pharmacy and medicine in Transylvania.

Visitors can see here medical equipment and other artefacts reflecting attitudes towards health and illness throughout the centuries. They can also explore Casa Hintz’s officina, the hall were products were sold, camera materialis, the lab, and other areas reconstructing the atmosphere of a traditional pharmacy.

Casa Hintz is located in Cluj-Napoca’s Unirii Square. The city’s first pharmacy opened here in the 16th century. After a period of public ownership, when the Town Council controlled it, the pharmacy went into private ownership in the 18th century. One of its notable owners was pharmacist Tobias Maucksch (1752-1802). The Hintz family owned it from the 19th century until 1949, when it was nationalized.

(Photo: Ileana Marcela Bosogea Tudor |Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System