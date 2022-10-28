Cluj-Napoca City Hall’s tender for the purchase of 40 electric buses has been suspended due a pending resolution of the appeal at the National Council for the Resolution of Appeals (CNSC), Monitorulcj.ro reported.

Turkish firm Karsan Otomotiv Sanayi VE Ticaret AS filed a complaint regarding the public procurement procedure, and the auction will not proceed until it’s resolved.

This October, the City Hall launched the tender for 40 new electric, low-consumption buses that will potentially cost over RON 145 million (some EUR 30 million) from budget funds. Bids were supposed to be submitted by November 8, 2022, under a joint agreement with the local administration of Florești.

“Power consumption for traction according to the SORT 2 test. Power consumption in (kWh/km) is a defining performance index of the vehicle. This will be proven through the SORT 2 test, which will be certified by an accredited body in this regard,” the public procurement announcement states, as Monitorulcj.ro notes.

“Thus, between two vehicles, the one with a lower electricity consumption is superior, through a higher total efficiency. For evaluation, the offer will necessarily contain the SORT 2 test sheets for the vehicles offered."

Should it become functional, the new means of public transportation will operate on lines 35, 46B, 24B, 21, 31, 36B, and 52, and eliminate pollution from public transport by 2028. Boasting a length of 18 meters with a minimum of 40 seats including the driver, the tender also comes with related charging stations with powers of 120 kW and 400 kW.

In other news, Cluj-Napoca’s public transport company, CTP, won its fifth consecutive award for being the “most efficient urban transport operator in Romania” at Gala Tranzit, placed right above companies of Oradea and Arad, respectively.

