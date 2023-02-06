Cluj Napoca

Cluj-Napoca's transport company launches real-time map to track vehicles

06 February 2023
CTP, Cluj-Napoca's public transport company, started providing potential passengers with a live map with routes and the real-time position of vehicles.

Starting earlier this month, the service is available on CTP's website and the Tranzy mobile app. 

"The displayed information is extracted from the fleet management platform that CTP Cluj-Napoca operates and is directly correlated with all the operations that CTP employees do on a daily basis: establishing routes and related stations, establishing timetables, planning, and allocation to the route," the company said

Once the desired route number is selected, its route is marked on the map and travelers can see how many means of transport are on that route, real-time GPS position and updated time, park number, the speed at which they are traveling, and the station they are heading to. There is a round-trip option so travelers have access to the information they want. The data is updated every 20 seconds.

"This tool contributes both to maintaining the transparent relationship that CTP Cluj-Napoca has consolidated with the local community, and to people's predisposition to integrate this mode of transport into their lives," the announcement reads. 

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from CTP website)

1

