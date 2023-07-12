The highly anticipated 11th edition of Jazz in the Park in Cluj-Napoca is set to captivate audiences with an impressive lineup of renowned artists, with more to come in August.

The festival organizers have recently announced additional names to join the event, including Theo Croker, Camilla George, Ronnie Foster, Nightmares on Wax, Nickodemus, Guts, Jan Gunnar Hoff Trio, Andra Botez, Andrei Irimia, Misha Blanos, Andi Moisescu, Moss Farai, and KLT & Jessy Elsa Palma.

These talented musicians will grace the stage alongside other exceptional acts, such as The Cinematic Orchestra, Mulatu Astatke, Billy Cobham Band, Fun Lovin Criminals, Mansur Brown, The Heliocentrics, Alexandru Andrieș, Ada Milea, Tatran, Mork, Daykoda, 7th Sense, and Jazzybit.

Speaking to local publication Actual de Cluj, the festival's founder, Alin Vaida, expressed his excitement about the diverse lineup.

"We have a lineup designed to take you through multiple moods and in which each person will find something special to listen to. Music is a journey of the senses, which is why we try to have a broad approach to the genre, from very technical things to electronic music," he said.

Scheduled to take place from September 1 to September 3, Jazz in the Park will feature a dynamic program spread across multiple stages. Audiences can expect a fusion of jazz, funk, soul, and experimental sounds that will captivate their senses.

The festival not only showcases established international artists but also celebrates local talent, with bands like Klawo, JazzQuarters Trio, and DS Project Orchestra joining the lineup as winners of the International Jazz in the Park Contest.

In its previous edition (2022), Jazz in the Park attracted 17,500 music aficionados during its 4-day run.

