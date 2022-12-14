Emil Boc, mayor of Cluj-Napoca, announced on Tuesday, December 13, a key partnership with the National Road Infrastructure Administration Company (CNAIR) to smoothen up the ambitious project of the Cluj metropolitan belt.

Sitting alongside CNAIR director general Cristian Pistol and minister of transport Sorin Gindeanu, the mayor closed a deal that propels the project even further.

“I thank minister Sorin Grindeanu and director Cristian Pistol, together with the related technical teams, for their professional support and involvement in supporting this project of major importance for Cluj,” mayor Boc said.

The development of the Cluj metropolitan belt is worth EUR 1,409,270,111 and consists of two stages of operation. The first stage starts from the future area of Floreşti Regional Emergency Hospital all the way to the connection with the Vâlcele-Apahida belt, while the second stage will be carried out from Gilău to Floreşti and then from the Vâlcele-Apahida belt junction to Câmpeneşti.

Should the belt project come to completion, it would cover 42 kilometers in length, consisting of 32 connecting roads, 26 km of braces and knots, and 35 km of bike paths.

“Now we are dealing with the implementation of the project. I trust the professionalism of my colleagues and the support of this project by all the public authorities involved in its development,” Emil Boc added.

